If you’re done with the Goan seafood scene, and had your fill of Italian, Chinese, Thai cuisines and craving that butter chicken-dal makhni combo, then Zaffran is perfect for you.
Buttermilk & Biryani At Zaffran, Vagator
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
Where Is It?
Located next to Thalassa, but a much smaller place – Zaffran has beautiful sunset views and a killer range of Mughlai food.
What Should I Eat Here?
Get a corner table and order some panner makhni and Tandoori mushrooms with naan. Coupled with some daiquiris or buttermilk, watch the spectacular views of the sunset.
Anything Else?
They’re also known for their amazing breakfast spread with ham, bacon and eggs made to order.
#LBBTip
They are strict about their lunch and dinner timings, so make sure you reach in time. They do serve snacks around the clock though.
