Doesn't This Boho Homestay In South Goa Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale?

If you know us even a little, you’ll know that we’ve always had a soft corner for homestays. A part of it comes from knowing that you’re staying inside a home where the hosts bring in their personal style, dinner-time tales and lovingly cooked meals. At Casa De Xanti (House Of Peace), the decor speaks volumes about the hosts’ personal style with carefully picked colours and textures, lending the whole house a whimsical feel. The kitchen (with a microwave, crockery, fridge and an adorable dining area) is all yours to have untimely meals too! Oh, and like hotels, their housekeeping staff even cleans up after you (try not to stress them out though).

Their garden has to be our favourite spot under the sun — since they’re pet-friendly, your doggo might love it just as much. When the time comes to hit the bed, you’ll be happy to go back to your room; they’re both that beautiful and come with effective air-conditioning (summer, boo you!). The Xanti folks have two double beds and five single, so if you’re a big family, that's no trouble either. Naturally, the tariffs go up depending on the number of guests.

The ideal thing to do at this homestay? Nothing. Rent bicycles and loaf around the village roads, head over to The Chikoo Tree Project for some doggie cuddles and cafe food or spend a lazy afternoon sipping wine and napping in the hammock.

Alternatively, if you like more sightseeing, you can drive off to Agonda beach or visit Cabo De Rama Fort, both within a 30–40min drive. In Cuncolim itself, if you’re up for some whisky tasting, hit up India’s first distillery tour and tasting of Paul John Whisky.