The Rivasa Resort is located at the heart of North Goa. Easy access to Market, clubs, restaurant and beaches.Clean AC bedrooms, bathrooms and a safe Parking. It’s a big property and the room service is prompt. It has a well maintained swimming pool, which is very rare on this price range. Would highly recommend people to check out this place when in Goa!
Check Out This Affordable Resort In Calangute For The Perfect Vacation!
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Do not expect it to be lavish like a resort as the name suggests. But for around INR 1,000-INR 1,200 a night it’s totally worth it! They have a great property but the finish is a problem, the rooms could have had better paint or better fixtures but honestly, I can’t complain because of the price.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Kids
