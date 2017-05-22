Cavala is an old Goan resort in Baga with a restaurant that has a very friendly and a relaxed vibe to it. A definite go-to if you want to enjoy good ambience and live music.
Check Out Cavala In Baga For An Old Goan Vibe And Live Jamming
Who Is It For?
Couples, big groups and anyone else looking for an evening of dancing to live bands playing some of the classics, will surely love this place.
Goa Through The Ages
It is, first and foremost, a resort, so you can even book a beautiful room here. The restaurant is part of the resort which is open to outsiders. It has an old Goan charm to it that will give you a very happy and peaceful vibe. Here and there you will find a hint of the colonial era. They even host live bands that add to the ambience of the place. The retro nights on Friday make the experience better and will help you forget about the long and tiring day you might have had from all that roaming around.
What To Order
Although, the food may not be the strong point here, we still ended up ordering the chicken xacuti, mushroom and potato xacuti and a veg lasagna. It’s a place to go if you’re really hungry after a lot of roaming around, wouldn’t mind not being a food critic for once, and just eat what you get.
#LBBTip
There is free parking available if you have a vehicle. If you’re heading there on a Friday night {which I strongly suggest that you do} make sure to reach there by 7.30pm or else getting a table might be a task.
