So What If It's 3am? Go Make New Friends & Down Affordable Drinks At Mango Tree

One of our favourite haunts late in the night, when those munchies strike, or you want yet another mug of beer — Mango Tree is usually abuzz with travellers. We love the fact that the restaurant is open from 9am to 4am, and open through the year. Better still, whether you go with your bunch of friends, or head here for a drink all by yourself, you’re sure to make some friends.

This place is quite an unassuming haunt, and we love sitting on their bar stools, overlooking the road, drinking mojitos and chatting up travellers from across the world. The inside is dimly lit with quirky wall paintings together creating a fun ambience to sit and chill in. While the food is nothing to write home about, it’s great that they have a variety of dishes available even in their late-night menu. Moreover the vibe more than makes up for it (and did we mention the INR 100 per mug, on-the-tap beer!)

The butter garlic calamari, the cheese naan, the beef chilly fry and french fries are usually our go to dishes here. The service is quick and some friends don’t seem to mind their Chinese grub to wash down all the drinks.