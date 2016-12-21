Chim’s Dresses, Bikinis & More Won’t Let You Go Home Empty-Handed

When Shefali, a design graduate from NID moved from Delhi to Goa, she decided that she was in it for the long run. In a bid to make her life here more fruitful, she started Chim, where she gathered stuff from designers she knew and craft and livelihood projects she supported.

The gorgeous bikinis though, are an exception – she imports them from an Indonesian brand, Thaikila.

The selection in the store has been curated for travellers looking for cool Indian stuff and we walked in when we first went to Palolem a few years ago. And here’s a confession: We’ve gone here and shopped at every Goan vacay since then.