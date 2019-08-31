Decor To Accessories, Get Yourself Some Desi Quirk From The Chumbak Store In Goa

Goa has its very own Chumbak store located right at the heart of the Panjim market square. If desi-sass is just your style, you’ll have to look no further — the store has a delightfully kitschy collection of bags, accessories, home decor and jewellery.

The brand is an India-inspired, design-led, well known lifestyle brand, but in Goa it was so far only available online. That changed nine months back, when their independent outlet opened in October. They have since been our go-to shop for gifts and souvenirs — everything from tote bags, backpacks, scarves, wristwatches, jewellery right down to their crockery cushions, rugs and other home decor items will add a touch of quirk to your home and wardrobe.

We loved the sassy combination of design, colours and prints adding the much needed quirk that Chumbak is usually synonymous with. The store itself is well-lit and beautifully set up such that despite the array of colours, the display isn’t really jarring to the eye. They get fresh stock every two weeks, so the store is usually always well-stocked.

The products here start at INR 195 for a lipbalm and go up to about 200–500 INR for jewellery and to INR 2,000 for the shoes. The home decor is priced slightly higher, going up to almost INR 13,000 for a beautiful floral chair that we saw. Our favourite product though, has to be the Indian figurine bobbleheads — we just could not get enough of their bobble!