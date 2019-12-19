Move Over, Beer! This Hipster Cafe Has Kombucha On Tap & Amaze Coffee

Why, the delicious flavoured kombuchas of course!

Brainchild of Tara DSouza, an erstwhile actor, whose passion it became to brew kombuchas when she was gifted her first scoby about two years ago and her partner Neville, who acquires and roasts the coffee beans himself, The Coffee & Kombucha Bar has a fun and experimental vibe, right from the word go.

The first thing we noticed, is the cute signboard on the roadside carved on a log of wood and the beautiful creepers around the fence — once you enter though, Tara will tell you that everything there is either handmade by friends, or planted by her — right from the plants to the bamboo awning under the shade of which you’re invited to taste the eclectic flavours. She currently has pineapple-ginger, apple-cinnamon, and pomegranate amidst the flavours you can try and apple-cinnamon is our absolute favourite!

Tara herself is bubble of energy and you’ll find yourself in her brewery-cum-kitchen, where you’ll spot at least twelve other gigantic jars of kombucha brewing. Probe a little further and she’ll tell you how they (literally) are all babies of the same scoby that started this whole venture. If you’re already a devoted kombucha lover, she has the flavours bottled for you to take home, and if you’re not one already there’s a high chance that you might become a convert, like we did.

If however, coffee is your thing, they still have you covered. The Americano we had was full-bodied, bursting with flavour and thoughtfully served in a big mug! Though the cafe does not yet have food options, look out for their food pop-up events with savoury bakes and cookies. And if all of that was not enough — you want to do a little shopping while your coffee is brewing? Head to Coco Roots — the jewellery store right beside and treat yourself to some exquisite handcrafted jewellery.