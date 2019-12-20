If you’re in Panjim, you must check out Confeitaria 31 de Janeiro. It’s a quaint little Portuguese cafe/bakery located very close to the High Court of Bombay in Goa. A true gem located in the Latin Quarters, this one's our favourite pit-stop for quick and super affordable snacks-on-the-go.
Hey Patty Poppers, Hit This Portuguese Bakery In Panjim For A Sweet Nostalgia Trip
What Makes It Awesome
With a vintage vibe and warm sepia-toned charm, this bakery is a hit amongst tourists and locals alike. With a couple of tables outside, most folks linger around for a bite and just to watch the world go by.
A family-run bakery that's a true Instagram delight, Confeitaria is for everyone who loves the smell of freshly baked bread and cakes. You get to try out different Portuguese as well as local Goan desserts all the while sitting in an area surrounded by old buildings which take you back to a different time. Freshly baked bread (sometimes you have to wait for your bread to come straight out of the oven), swiss rolls, date, plum and walnut cakes (oh, those cakes are to die for)... Everything is so surprisingly affordable.
On different occasions, we stopped by to pick up a loaf of bread or grab their beef patties for the road. They also stock up on quiches, chicken rolls, bibinca and other tid-bits. These though run out pretty quickly, so your best bet is to head there in the morning.
Pro-Tip
Hang around just to watch the bread being freshly baked in front of you, it’s a real treat for the senses!
P.S. The bakery is shut on Sundays.
