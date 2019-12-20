Hey Patty Poppers, Hit This Portuguese Bakery In Panjim For A Sweet Nostalgia Trip

With a vintage vibe and warm sepia-toned charm, this bakery is a hit amongst tourists and locals alike. With a couple of tables outside, most folks linger around for a bite and just to watch the world go by.

A family-run bakery that's a true Instagram delight, Confeitaria is for everyone who loves the smell of freshly baked bread and cakes. You get to try out different Portuguese as well as local Goan desserts all the while sitting in an area surrounded by old buildings which take you back to a different time. Freshly baked bread (sometimes you have to wait for your bread to come straight out of the oven), swiss rolls, date, plum and walnut cakes (oh, those cakes are to die for)... Everything is so surprisingly affordable.

On different occasions, we stopped by to pick up a loaf of bread or grab their beef patties for the road. They also stock up on quiches, chicken rolls, bibinca and other tid-bits. These though run out pretty quickly, so your best bet is to head there in the morning.