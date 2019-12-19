Boho Souls, You'll Fall Hard For This Goa Brand's Beachy Dresses & Accessories

Blessing, the one woman army behind the boutique, designs all the apparel and accessories herself. Her collections make it clear that she’s there for that free spirited boho soul who’s all sunshine, dreams and music festivals. You can pick up some hippie-dippy clothes if your idea of a vacation revolves around being a beach (and hammock) bum. Her love for monochrome is pretty out-there but she offsets the muted tones with specks of drama.

Conspiracy Boutique’s collections are refreshed every few months but you’ll always find loads of bohemian, anti-fit dresses that come with tassels, embroidery and fringe trimmings. Or, you can get yourself their tops, the occasional denim shorts or tunics that double up as beach cover-ups.

The clothes start at INR 1k and go up to 3k. The belts and fanny packs are obviously more affordable, so if you’re only warming up to boho fashion, this is a great start. We absolutely dig the tribal prints and are now in the middle of ordering a dress because also, free shipping in India, yay!