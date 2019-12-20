Craving Some Andhra Food In Goa? This Cute Eatery Is Just What You Need

Missing his home food from Andhra is the reason why young 25 year old enterprising owner Nikhil opened one, simply called 'Hab' short for Hamara Andhra Bhojan. Located in Vagator where the Bibim Bowl restaurant used to be, trust me when I say this place is a hidden gem. With his chef Rajesh making some delicious lunch and dinner, and Rajesh's wife making the breakfast menu, this one is now definitely one of my favourites to go to any time of the day. Since quite a few of the dishes were new to us, Nikhil patiently explained each one and even made the effort of opening the images of the dishes on Google. That warm smile and service was definitely a great start to our meal there. Started with a Kodi Kurra Chillu Gali which was medu wadas served with two awesome chutneys as well as a chicken curry. Next was the Pulihora or the lemon rice and some Ragi Sankati. The thalis are pretty scrumptious and filling, with even a Veg Thali option with multiple items, but what my favourite in there was the fried cabbage and the heavenly Payasam. For such a cute little space, just maybe 3-4 tables, he has a pretty extensive menu. So we have to make multiple visits to try them all. And how could any Andhra meal be complete without a Dum Biryani. There were 5 of us eating like royalty, not to mention the two extra Payasams we parcelled for later, and the bill was some 1100 INR. So quite the steal we say.