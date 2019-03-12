Drop By This French Bakery Tucked Away In Anjuna For Some Yummy Breakfast!

It just can’t get better than this! Everything about this place is a selling point. The location: Away from the hustle and bustle of North Goa. It’s located in a small lane at Anjuna. The View: Overlooking a forest with greenery everywhere. The view is just spectacular. The Decor: Beautiful and rustic! Need I say more? The Food: Bangin’! Possibly one of the heartiest meals I’ve had. Killer breakfast place (not just limited to that though) The Staff: Cordial! A little weary of folks from the north! 😁 All that being said. This is the place where my Instagram handle got changed to “thesensitivedelhiite” I remember having a conversation with one of the staff members, he asked me where I was from. I said Gurgaon. And on a lighter note, we kept on debating on how people from Delhi NCR are. Long story short. I convinced him that we who hail from the north are sensitive too. 😉 Now coming back to Baba Au Rhum. If you’re in Goa, make it a point that you visit this place, even if it’s just for a croissant. It’ll totally be worth your while. However, you would have to be patient. Because your food makes a slow yet glorious entry on to your table!