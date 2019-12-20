Beach, Please! Galgibaga Beach, Goa For Clear Water And White Sands

Galgibaga Beach

Canacona, Goa
Canacona, Goa

    Despite all the hustle-bustle of Goa, Galgibaga beach has maintained it’s pristine beauty over the years. Crystal clear water, silver glistening sand and coconut trees sprinkled all around are going to cast a charm on you.

    What's So Special About This Beach?

    Well, with a protected turtle nesting site and limited visitors, this is a beach for anyone whose looking to escape Goa madness and enjoy the tranquility instead. Well maintained by the authorities, they also have a lifeguard on duty for any emergency.

    Anything Else?

    Secluded and quiet, take your family here for a memorable day and some much needed bonding. If you’re travelling alone or with friends, this is a perfect spot for a spontaneous picnic or to catch up on your vacation reading list.

    #LBBTip

    As the beach is an isolated one and the food options are limited one family run restaurant, it is advisable that you carry water and food.

