From Planters To Earrings, This Artist Can Make Anything Ceramic For You

Lavita makes beautiful wearable art along with home decor that’s all crafted from ceramic, and as the name suggests, is totally customisable. Her brand, Customisable Ceramic, is the result of her love for fashion that culminates in a unique line of ceramic jewellery. About 3 months ago, she also launched homeware that includes everything from ceramic soap dishes, mugs, pen stands, plates, trinket dishes, planters and more.

Lavita is a powerhouse of talent and armed with a degree in arts, she’s had a stint as a ceramist, muralist and artist. While her craft itself is delicate, it’s easy to see that her heart beats for the big statement pieces; all handmade, striking and best described as rustic chic. She’s also currently training under renowned sculptor Verodina D’ Souza as she adds fresh designs to her small batch ceramic accessories.

While it’s obvious that her earrings have been all the rage, the functional decor pieces are fast flying off too. We can’t get our eyes off the neckpieces, hairpins and earrings, all of which come in a diverse colour palette ranging from subtle sea greens to the brightest reds. These pieces can be designed for you from scratch or you can ask for tweaks on existing designs. Ask her for her favourite assignment so far and she says it was a trinket dish she made with dragonflies on it. And now that her seasoned hands have worked on so many design briefs, she can even make you wall plaques and business card holders.

When in Goa, you can find her creations at OMO (Panjim) and Goa Chitra Museum (Benaulim). Otherwise, you can always check out her work on Instagram and Facebook and place orders. You can gorgeous keepsakes starting at INR 200 for small ear studs and INR 500 for decor pieces.