Know of Salvador Dali, the Spanish abstract-painter-genius with deep insights and crazy vibes? Well, if you’re a fan, Dali bar in Anjuna beach is definitely the place for you. This cosy shack with trippy vibes is ideal for your late-night plans.
After-party Plans? Head To Dali Bar For A Trippy Vibe And Chill Ambience
Shortcut
Why Should I Go Here?
Unlike Dali himself, this cafe is quite reasonable, price-wise and servings-wise. Easy-going, chill atmosphere with like-minded people and Dali-inspired decor will make your night truly awesome.
What To Munch On?
The massive french fries portion with beer on the side is quintessentially Goa. Head here for lip-smacking finger foods.
#LBBTip
The place operates the whole night; it’s open till 5am {win}.
Also On Dali Bar
Comments (0)