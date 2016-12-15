After-party Plans? Head To Dali Bar For A Trippy Vibe And Chill Ambience

Bars

Dali Bar

Anjuna, Goa
854, Near Oxford Supermarket, Anjuna Mapusa Road, Gumal Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

Know of Salvador Dali, the Spanish abstract-painter-genius with deep insights and crazy vibes? Well, if you’re a fan, Dali bar in Anjuna beach is definitely the place for you. This cosy shack with trippy vibes is ideal for your late-night plans.

Why Should I Go Here?

Unlike Dali himself, this cafe is quite reasonable, price-wise and servings-wise. Easy-going, chill atmosphere with like-minded people and Dali-inspired decor will make your night truly awesome.

What To Munch On?

The massive french fries portion with beer on the side is quintessentially Goa. Head here for lip-smacking finger foods.

#LBBTip

The place operates the whole night; it’s open till 5am {win}.

