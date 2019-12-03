Davide’s Pizzeria sure knows to serve food with authentic ingredients and innovative presentation. Not only does the food taste amazing but it also provides the essence of original recipes which are followed upon generations after generations. The ambience is good and they’re pet-friendly! The hospitality is impeccable. The food items enclosed within the pictures are 4 Stagioni, Al Pollo, Tiramisu, Zucchini Cake.
Pizza Lovers! Don't Forget Add This Davide’s Pizzeria To Your Go-To List!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1000 - ₹3000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Pets, Bae
Also On Davide's Pizzeria
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)