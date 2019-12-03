Pizza Lovers! Don't Forget Add This Davide’s Pizzeria To Your Go-To List!

Casual Dining

Davide's Pizzeria

Candolim, Goa
Fort Aguada Road, Sinqueri, Candolim, Goa

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Davide’s Pizzeria sure knows to serve food with authentic ingredients and innovative presentation. Not only does the food taste amazing but it also provides the essence of original recipes which are followed upon generations after generations. The ambience is good and they’re pet-friendly! The hospitality is impeccable. The food items enclosed within the pictures are 4 Stagioni, Al Pollo, Tiramisu, Zucchini Cake.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1000 - ₹3000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Pets, Bae

