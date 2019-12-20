Delicious Malwani Thali & Paneer Combo Meals At This Pocket Friendly Restaurant!

Maruti Wada kombda is a go-to place for non-vegetarians. But as being a vegetarian, it hard to order. Anyhow the food was nice and perfectly cooked. The Ambience is really great and the restaurant is located on the highway that goes to mumbai. So a great place for a pitstop. Also, this Restaurant can easily accommodate 60-70 people at a time. We tried, -Kaju paneer with butter naan: The paneer gravy was unique and delicious Butter naan was thick and buttery. -Shezwan fried rice: The Fried rice was my favorite dish after the thali. Rice was really Fresh and the Chinese flavors were added in it. Damn tasty. -Veg Thali: If you are a vegetarian and If you are confused about what to order, then please order Veg thali you will thank me. Overall. The staff and Services are real quick and nice.