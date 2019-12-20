Maruti Wada kombda is a go-to place for non-vegetarians. But as being a vegetarian, it hard to order. Anyhow the food was nice and perfectly cooked. The Ambience is really great and the restaurant is located on the highway that goes to mumbai. So a great place for a pitstop. Also, this Restaurant can easily accommodate 60-70 people at a time. We tried, -Kaju paneer with butter naan: The paneer gravy was unique and delicious Butter naan was thick and buttery. -Shezwan fried rice: The Fried rice was my favorite dish after the thali. Rice was really Fresh and the Chinese flavors were added in it. Damn tasty. -Veg Thali: If you are a vegetarian and If you are confused about what to order, then please order Veg thali you will thank me. Overall. The staff and Services are real quick and nice.
Delicious Malwani Thali & Paneer Combo Meals At This Pocket Friendly Restaurant!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They can add more vegetarian options in the menu! Otherwise, the place is perfect and the food is yum!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
