Ditch The Hotel: These Luxury Villas Are Beautiful & Right On The Beach

That it’s right on the beach, and the loveliest resort vibe. Azaya is a series of luxury villas bound together with a pool, a spa, a fitness centre, and naturally, lovely dining spaces. In terms of the kind of rooms you can get, they start with a simple Luxury Room, have mid-level Luxury Patio Rooms (that have the cutest little mini-garden and Porch), and two kinds of Plunge Pool rooms (regular and XL—this will be killer if you are on a bachelor/bachelorette, or if you’re with friends in general.) Of their dining spaces (La Concha, Lynx, Cerulean, Blue Iris and The Library Lounge), La Concha truly stands out; don;t leave without trying their steak and bacon mash, and dreamy tiramisu). If you go in good weather, their beach grill (Blue Iris) does a plethora of delicious grilled surf and turf, that pair phenomenally with their sea-breezy cocktails (rife with pineapple juices and tequila).’ Lastly, while I didn’t check out their spa, a friend did and recommends it to high heaven. They also have a bunch of cool, new-agey workouts in place for the fit traveller - read; yoga by the sea, their aqua workouts and so forth.