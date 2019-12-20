How Cute Is This Mario Miranda Museum In Goa?! It's Also A Great Place To Buy Gifts

Just a stroll around the museum, browsing through Miranda's works, is an introduction to Goa’s unique history. All his observations and insights on Goan culture come to life through a myriad of things that can be found over two floors. Mugs, t-shirts, scarves, fridge magnets, lamps, wall art and lots more gift-worthy things lie inside, bearing a testament to the cartoonist's wit and power of observation. The building in itself, with its gardens and statues, is a marvel in itself.

Buying a ticket to the musuem of houses gets you a discount at the Mario gallery and if you're wondering whether shopping here will leave you broke, the answer is no. The tiny magnets start at INR 150 and you can pick up crockery, small framed posters and lamps between INR 500-2k.