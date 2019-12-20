Right next to the Houses Of Goa Museum, lies a gallery-meets-store dedicated to Goa's most celebrated artist, Mario Miranda. We say, when in North Goa, do stop by for a tour. You'll love how the whole space looks with its life-sized statues.
How Cute Is This Mario Miranda Museum In Goa?! It's Also A Great Place To Buy Gifts
What Makes It Awesome
Just a stroll around the museum, browsing through Miranda's works, is an introduction to Goa’s unique history. All his observations and insights on Goan culture come to life through a myriad of things that can be found over two floors. Mugs, t-shirts, scarves, fridge magnets, lamps, wall art and lots more gift-worthy things lie inside, bearing a testament to the cartoonist's wit and power of observation. The building in itself, with its gardens and statues, is a marvel in itself.
Buying a ticket to the musuem of houses gets you a discount at the Mario gallery and if you're wondering whether shopping here will leave you broke, the answer is no. The tiny magnets start at INR 150 and you can pick up crockery, small framed posters and lamps between INR 500-2k.
What Could Be Better
The museum is more like a store and less like a museum. It would indeed have been nice to see more of Miranda's life-sized statues here or have clippings of his interviews or old photos of him to get to know him better. There's really little about the artist himself here and we have to be honest, we were expecting more.
Pro-Tip
The neighbouring Houses Of Goa museum has a custodian in the form of architect Gerard da Cunha. If you spot him walking around, he gives you great tips on what else to visit in Goa, and first-hand knowledge about the design of the building.
