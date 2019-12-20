Popular, touristy, and one of those things you need to check off your Goa checklist, the jetty at Dona Paula offers a sunset worth more than just an Instagram post. Go here when in Panjim.
Dona Paula for A Beautiful View of The Arabian Sea
Shortcut
Why Should I Go There?
Anybody who’s watched Singham knows about this popular tourist attraction near Panjim. Dona Paula is a jetty which offers a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.This is the spot where the Mandovi River and the Zuari River meet, and merge into the sea. As you witness the sun setting behind the waves, you will gradually be in awe of the panoramic view. Wait for some more time and you’ll also witness the entire city lighting up!
I’d recommend dropping by the jetty while in Panjim. There’s enough to explore in the area, so make your way after a day of walking, eating, and exploring, right in time for Sunset.
#LBBTip
Go a little before sunset and stay back to see the beautiful transition of the sky and its reflection in the sea from orange to blue.
Comments (0)