Dona Paula for A Beautiful View of The Arabian Sea

Anybody who’s watched Singham knows about this popular tourist attraction near Panjim. Dona Paula is a jetty which offers a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.This is the spot where the Mandovi River and the Zuari River meet, and merge into the sea. As you witness the sun setting behind the waves, you will gradually be in awe of the panoramic view. Wait for some more time and you’ll also witness the entire city lighting up!

I’d recommend dropping by the jetty while in Panjim. There’s enough to explore in the area, so make your way after a day of walking, eating, and exploring, right in time for Sunset.