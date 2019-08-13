Feeling Healthy? These Yoga Classes In Goa Will Let You Drop In For A Class

Sharanya is a yoga artist and teacher based out of Siolim, who brings with her decades of experience as a gymnast, dancer as well as a yoga student and instructor. Her classes of Hatha yoga, are therefore slow and intense, and focus on alignment using the Iyengar props. Sharanya’s classes are priced at INR 500 a session and usually have students across age groups, given that her classes are usually about getting back to the basics. She conducts two batches of classes every day from Monday to Friday. The first one from 8:30 to 10am is out of her beautiful homeshala, overlooking the Siolim river, while these classes are geared towards more serious practitioners, the next batch from 10:30–noon at Mojigao, are ideal if you want to wear off some of the partying from the previous night, and give your body a fresh burst of energy.