Enjoy The Astounding Beauty Of San Jacinto Island

Located in Mormugao Bay, the island boats of a picturesque St Hyacinthi Cathedral, an underground tunnel, old lighthouse with scenic views of the Indian Ocean and historic Portuguese houses. Well-connected by a bridge called Silver Gate, this excursion showcases the beautiful coastline and lush green forests surrounding the island. Unspoiled by man-made construction and industrial bodies, this island has been preserved carefully by it’s inhabitants, making it a fun expedition for families and big groups.