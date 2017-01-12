A lesser known Goan treasure, San Jacinto is a beautiful island that is a few kilometres away from the Dabolim International Airport.
Enjoy The Astounding Beauty Of San Jacinto Island
Shortcut
Why Should I Go Here?
Located in Mormugao Bay, the island boats of a picturesque St Hyacinthi Cathedral, an underground tunnel, old lighthouse with scenic views of the Indian Ocean and historic Portuguese houses. Well-connected by a bridge called Silver Gate, this excursion showcases the beautiful coastline and lush green forests surrounding the island. Unspoiled by man-made construction and industrial bodies, this island has been preserved carefully by it’s inhabitants, making it a fun expedition for families and big groups.
Why Should I Go Here?
This is one trip that’ll restore your belief in the pure, pristine beauty and charm of Goa. It’s perfect for history buffs or just those who enjoy local sightseeing.
#LBBTip
A lot of travel agencies offer different packages, so do your research before undertaking this trip.
Comments (0)