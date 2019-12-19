Enjoy The View From Your Beach Facing Suite At L'amore Cottages

Placed right on Ashwen beach, L'amore Cottages has multiple room options and great service, at an extremely affordable cost. The Lotus suite at the resort is the only one which opens up right at the beach and you can even watch the waves while sipping on a beer in your personal verandah. What's more? You can even sunbathe on personal chairs that can be set up right beside your suite. The prices vary per season, so make sure to check with the owner for the exact price. This particular suite isn't available for booking through travel aggregators and for a good reason 😊 Call up the resort and make your booking the old school way. I promise it'll be worth the effort. PS: the picture in the post is taken during monsoon and hence the glass cover. During dry seasons, you can straight up view the beach without any hurdle.