Stay At This 300-Year-Old Mansion That Once Belonged To The Goan Aristocrats

This really gorgeous mansion once owned by an aristocratic family in Goa, has kept its old world charm along with the furniture, artefacts and even a really cute and vintage Field Phone that you have to check out. Having said this, it has every modern convenience promised, from air-conditioned rooms, to luxurious attached bathrooms with bathtubs, comfortable beds and the warmest of staff.

Their in-house chef and restaurant is exclusively for the house guests. The rooms all have a verandah or a balcony to sit and enjoy the gorgeous views of the backwaters or, there's the pool. In a distance, one can even spot the Church of Nossa Senhora Penha de Franca which was built in 1626.

Every room has a common or a private sitting area with furniture that probably is from another era too, and upholstery that reflects warmth and nostalgia. You could sit on the outdoor deck and try your luck at some fishing (they will provide the rods), and maybe even convince the chef to cook it for you. With just 8 rooms, it is the perfect location to enjoy that romantic weekend.

P.S. You can also book the full property when you want to have that intimate celebration with your closest ones.