From Handpainted Shorts To Boyfriend Jeans: Goa's Getting A Vintage Fashion Store

Lianne is a writer and filmmaker but her current fashion venture, FiestyLu is here to celebrate the revival of vintage fashion. Just about a year-old, it’s got us crushing on its zany denim jackets, jeans and sneakers. If you’re a sucker for wearable art with a grungy, underground vibe, this brand’s clothes might be right up your alley.

Not only has this fashion designer worked on collaborations with brands like Levis (hell, she made them a jacket studded with LED bulbs) and Puma but also created customised designs for music artists like Raja Kumari. Hip Hop and RnB are her jam and her love for pop art is pretty evident in everything she creates. Right from edgy denim jackets to hand painted boyfriend jeans and her new sari jackets to dainty tie-up tops she’s, there’s a huge spectrum of designer finds to pick from; but one common creative thread that binds them — street style.

We found the brand on Instagram but truth be told, it’s still not a wholesome representation of how talented and versatile they really are. There’s a smattering of everything Lianne's worked on with jackets and shoes but it’s only the tip of the iceberg. While the Rihana jacket was pretty much the start of her career, a year in, she still finds happy takers in her Cardi B, Beyonce, The Beatles and Michael Jackson jackets. In fact, when we asked her for a crowd favourite, she confessed to have made over 20 Frida Kahlo jackets. Her patrons also dig clothes with a feminist streak.

This whole new love that’s poured in for vintage fashion has been a blessing for Lianne as a stylist. While she’s slowly inching towards sustainable clothing, at the heart of it all lies customisation. It’s safe to assume it’s because it gives her an open canvas to work on as an artist.

For all your ideas about a customised piece of clothing or even a pair of funky sneakers that are handcrafted for you (someone recently ordered a Narcos themed shoes), you can hit up FiestyLu on Instagram. The pieces are priced starting at INR 3,500.