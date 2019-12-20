This Goan dhaba is known for its amazing, authentic preparations and for offering delicious, flavourful seafood.
Fish Thalis, Calamari & Crab Masala At Star Light, Arpora
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
Why Should I Go There?
Perfectly flavoured, rich in taste and light on the pocket, Star Light is the place to get your fix of Goan seafood. Everything from the fish thali, calamari, mussels to the prawn pickle is worth a try. Coupled with friendly staff and good service, you have to try this place for their portions and quality.
Who Should I Go With?
Dim lighting with candles on each table, Goan music, wonderful food and excellent service, this place is a delight for anyone who visits.
#LBBTip
Thronged by locals and visitors, make sure you don’t go here at peak hours or you won’t get a seat.
