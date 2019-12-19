These Flea Markets Are A Must On Your Next Goa Vacay

A diluted version of Ingo’s night market, the new Saturday Night Market is located close to Baga and is almost a replica of the Ingo’s night market. The market is however smaller in size, but teeming with stalls that sell clothes, shoes, jewellery, local spices, art, antiques etc. To be honest, this market is not exactly our favourite — you’ll find most of the Baga tourist crowd thronging to this market, and if you had to choose we’d recommend Ingo’s. But if you are in the area, with time to while away, walk around to get a sense of how the freewheeling spirit of the typical flea market is watered down to cater to a more budget tourist, and who knows you might even end up finding a good bargain.