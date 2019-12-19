Pack Your Bags: We Found This Cool Backpacker Hostel On The Vagator Hill

What was once a traditional Goan house, is now a full blown powerhouse of energy. Located on the rolling hills of Vagator, Footloose is a backpacker’s hostel that is known for its warm vibe and killer views.

The sprawling yet cosy common area of the hostel, overlooks the gorgeous hill top in Vagator — much of the inspiration behind the name of the hostel thus comes from its location.

Hemant, the owner of the hostel is himself a traveller so understands the sensibilities and requirements of travellers well — the hostel also offers bicycles on hire. And could a hostel really be one without free wifi, an open kitchen and some amazing conversations with travellers from across the world?

The set-up has both AC and non-AC dorms, each of which come with a locker space for your belongings. There are a total of 46 beds and 4 private rooms, with the bed prices starting at a mere INR 300.

Among the other facilities are an outdoor terrace on the first floor, where you will often find backpackers from around the world, chilling with their books, music or artworks or just gazing out into the sunset. In fact sunset time is when you can see the skies change so many different hues as it gently dips into the horizon of the Arabian sea.

Another advantage of the hostel is that it is located a stone’s throw away from some of the coolest bars and restaurants like Antares, Bombay Adda, as well as the party hotspots like Hill Top, while the Sunburn arena is located right out front.