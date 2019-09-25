Scrumptious Burgers To Delightful Smoothies, This Place Has Covered It All!

How amazing is it, that our all-time favourite go-to cake shop, Pastry Cottage now also plates-up a wide savory menu ranging from scrumptious burgers to delightful smoothies and coolers and to brewing the perfect cup of Joe to serving the hot steamed Momos. The few items that we tried out at our last visit to this place are : 1. Steamed Chicken Momos 2. Teriyaki Chicken Burger: The Teriyaki Chicken Patty was quite Satisfactory. Besides the burger was filled with cheese and mayonnaise along with some veggies. 3. Crispy Cheesy Loaded Fries 4. Cappuccino 5. Green Apple Mojito: This is a perfect drink on a hot summer day! 6. Molten Choco Brownie with Ice-Cream. Ambience : This Place has a Great Ambience. Also, the staff here is quite friendly and welcoming. This Place is perfect for your evening meetups or if you are looking out for a space to sit and work on your laptop while sipping your Coffee.