When In Goa, Check Out The Sunshine State's Indie Boutique Scene

Mermaid’s Boutique was started by expat Katya Grew in 2001. The store hosts several brands, including Katya’s own brand DADAblui. Their one-of-a-kind pieces, like their intricately embroidered banjara bags embellished with old coins, mirrors and colourful tassels, are worth blowing next month’s salary on. With its popping colours and quirky décor, it's kind of hard to miss in Anjuna. Chock full of embroidered jackets, bags, boho clothes, accessories and swimwear, this boutique comes recommended for those who love colours, prints, and a bohemian style. Remember it's right next to Cream Choc, so you can't leave the store without getting yourself a scoop.

P.S. This is a seasonal store and opens in November every year.