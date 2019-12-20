Goa Lovin': Miramar Beach In Goa Has Dolphins And Water Sports

Witnessing the meeting of Mandovi river and the sea, Miramar is a silent spectator to beautiful sunsets and delicious food. You can get on a boat and watch dolphins swim {or gallop} into the sunset. There are cruises that’ll take you on a tour so that you can fulfill your fantasy of watching dolphins do tricks or just swim near your boat, if you’re lucky enough. Situated at a distance of 3km from the Panaji, Mirmamar beach was originally popular as the ‘Gasper Dias Beach’ and now is a getaway for adventure freaks and beach lovers.

If you’re not into water sports, you can always give the museums {Goa state museum and archaeological museum}, churches {St. Lawrence church} and Fort Aguada a visit. There’s also yoga, paragliding and pottery to look forward to.