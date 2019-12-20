Go and explore Miramar beach in Goa if you’d like to observe the sunset with dolphins in the background. Sounds ideal? Read on to know more.
Goa Lovin': Miramar Beach In Goa Has Dolphins And Water Sports
What Is It?
Witnessing the meeting of Mandovi river and the sea, Miramar is a silent spectator to beautiful sunsets and delicious food. You can get on a boat and watch dolphins swim {or gallop} into the sunset. There are cruises that’ll take you on a tour so that you can fulfill your fantasy of watching dolphins do tricks or just swim near your boat, if you’re lucky enough. Situated at a distance of 3km from the Panaji, Mirmamar beach was originally popular as the ‘Gasper Dias Beach’ and now is a getaway for adventure freaks and beach lovers.
If you’re not into water sports, you can always give the museums {Goa state museum and archaeological museum}, churches {St. Lawrence church} and Fort Aguada a visit. There’s also yoga, paragliding and pottery to look forward to.
Where Is It?
A beach with a 2km-long coastline, in the heart of Goa; Miramar is located in the state’s capital, Panjim, Miramar is easily accessible through local transport. There are buses, autos and taxis that can take you there once you reach Goa.
Why Should I Go?
If the sight of dolphins hasn’t convinced you, you can always go there for the food and nightlife. All the popular eating joints are around too.
How Do I Get There?
To reach Goa, you can either drive down or take a train from Mumbai. There are plenty of buses that ply too.
What Should I Carry?
Carry extra lingerie and inner wear. Would not suggest swimsuit as there will be a mix of people in the boat!
