Move Beyond The Same Old & Visit Cafe Candolim For Some Delish Breakfast

Bored of all the idlis, paranthas, and omelettes being served everywhere in Goa? Cafe Candolim comes like a breath of fresh air in commercial Goa. With pleasant decor in lovely colours that soothe you as you settle down for a memorable experience and some sumptuous dishes that remind you of home, this cafe is a pleasant change from all that Goa has to offer. Do try the akuri eggs and cold coffee - a simple meal that is comfort food for the soul, and makes for a great start of the day.