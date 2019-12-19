Move Beyond The Same Old & Visit Cafe Candolim For Some Delish Breakfast

Cafes

Cafe Candolim

Candolim, Goa
MDR 10, Candolim, Goa

What Makes It Awesome?

Bored of all the idlis, paranthas, and omelettes being served everywhere in Goa? Cafe Candolim comes like a breath of fresh air in commercial Goa. With pleasant decor in lovely colours that soothe you as you settle down for a memorable experience and some sumptuous dishes that remind you of home, this cafe is a pleasant change from all that Goa has to offer. Do try the akuri eggs and cold coffee - a simple meal that is comfort food for the soul, and makes for a great start of the day.

Under INR 500

Family, Big Group, and Bae.

