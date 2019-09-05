A Quaint Cafe That Is Every Wanderer's Paradise

Have you ever been enthralled by the exquisite decor and the beautiful display of positivity a cafe offers? How amazing would it be to wander in the streets of Goa, blending with the rich culture this gem of India has to offer and relax at a cafe that offers delicious food and mind-blowing ambience? Well, that's Old Bombay for you! Bringing the beauty of the cultural heritage of Bombay to Goa, this cafe offers way more than just vacay vibes. Its rich flavours, myriad range of culinary delicacies and the joyous vibe is definitely going to carve amazing memories in your mind. The food that carved a special place in my heart: 🌺Boti Chicken: Succulent chicken cooked in authentic spices, served with soft rumali roti, delicious onion salad and a special accompaniment. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! 🌺Cold Coffee: The perfect quencher I could think of and rightly so. 🌺Tomato Cheese Macaroni: Oh, such bliss! Tangy flavours perfectly coupled with cheese is just what you need with the beautiful weather. 🌺Graduate Vada Pav- Experience the love from Bombay with this delicious and spicy Vada Pav. 🌺Bombay Special Sandwich- Redefining the age-old expectations from a mere sandwich, Old Bombay has definitely taken the game up a notch. Spices, sauces and flavours bring together the rich flavours of Bombay's street food in a cosy and beautiful ambience. 🌺Dahi Kebab- Served with spicy mint chutney, this delicacy is one that you just cannot miss. The pleasant weather of Goa, hot kebabs and a spicy, cold chutney will make your gastronomic experience even better. Old Bombay Goa now holds a special place in my heart because it most certainly gave me what the reviews promised. The scrumptious food, the cosy vibe and the scenic beauty all around is something you just cannot miss.