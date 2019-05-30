Good Food & Good Vibes!

This place is really cool if you're looking for a café to chill with your friends in the evening. This café is located at the backyard of a Portuguese house in Taleigao. Rumi has a limited menu but they've given a lot of focus on delivering good food to their customers. There are North Eastern dishes also burgers and thalis. We really enjoyed the croquettes there. They have gigs at the weekends, you can check out their Instagram page to stay updated.