This Artsy Hostel In North Goa Is Also Getting A Sushi-Style Kitchen

A spunky backpackers’ hostel, located right on the Vagator Beach Road, Green Rover Hostel has us excited — the amalgamation of creative energies the space embodies, coupled with the warm and hospitable vibe, makes it the perfect home for the weary traveller.

The Green Rover Hostel has been around for three seasons now and is a hub of creative and artistic spirits. As soon as you enter, you first spot the lush green compound, behind which is this adorable bar area, set right beside the quintessential balcao. This balcao, and the common room that follows, are dotted with artworks by travelling artists from all over the world. From doodles, to conceptual arts, to kitschy metalwork to an erstwhile TV set that now serves as the center table in the common room, art is omnipresent here.

Harsh, the owner and resident traveller, believes that all the walls are open canvases, and he invites artists (including amateur ones) to paint their vision on them. Naturally what you see are artworks and inspirations from everywhere around the world.

The hostel has 22 dorm beds, in spacious bunches of 6 set in both AC and non-AC rooms, priced between INR 250 and INR 1,000. There is also a private room which goes for anything between INR 700 and INR 1,500. There is also a private room priced between INR 700 and INR 1,500. Depending on the time of the year, an in-house kitchen for the residents and a beautiful backyard performance/chilling space, set under an age-old cashew tree full with a barbecue set up is also around.

The backyard space is open to travellers who want to pitch a tent and allows up to 3 of them at any given point. That apart, the upstairs yoga space is a lovely addition for those who want to take a little time to themselves in the morning, practice yoga or meditate.

Another star attraction at the hostel is a sushi-style open kitchen that’s just about starting. Run by Jimbo and Collin, this open cafe-kitchen cooks you up some delish pastas and pizzas in no time. Best part is their pricing where a 7 inch Goan Pepperoni pizza comes for INR 190 and oodles of gooey cheese. And as backpackers, we know how much good a mouth-watering, yet cheap pizza could do to our trip. So there, we said it.