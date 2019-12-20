Unleash Your Inner Hippy And Stay For Free At This Budget Hostel In Goa

The coolest thing about Happy Panda Hostel? Register to volunteer with them and you can stay for free! You can opt to volunteer as a graphic designer, wall mural painter, content writer, digital marketer, cook, or even a yoga trainer! If you want to stay there for a longer time, you can help with their reception area. You get free stay at a flat opposite the hostel with other volunteers. The flat has a huge balcony where everyone chills out in the evening, and you get to meet people from all over the world! They have a kitchen with everything you need to cook, as well. Bonus: They have a really good Wi-Fi connection too apaprently! At Happy Panda, you’ll find yourself surrounded by artists and musicians at any time of the day.

