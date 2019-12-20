Bollywood Junkies, Go Dance The Night Away At The Ever-So-Popular, SinQ Club

The club gets a host of locals and visitors, and most stay till dawn and party the night away. On Saturday nights, the club becomes the haven for party goers, spinning energetic EDM numbers with national and international DJs behind the console. Thursday, Friday and Sundays are Bollywood nights, to get you and your squad into the perfect party spirit. What more? SinQ isn’t just restricted to nightouts, you can head here for a chill day and watch the sun go down while you sip on some delicious cocktails.

Looking for a safe place to party with your girl gang? Head here on a Wednesday night, and enjoy those free drinks on what is their legendary Ladies Nights. Remember that they have a pass system which gets you unlimited alcohol and food. Their non-vegetarian selection is worth the try, but alternatively you can also choose to eat ahead and here just go for the regular orders of drinks and snacks, while you jive the night away.

Better still - they are open through the year, and so on those gloomy monsoon days when it's been pouring all day, SinQ it!