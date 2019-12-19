When the sun is setting, leave whatever you are doing and just watch the sunset. Purple Martini on Anjuna Beach is a Greek-themed resto-lounge that offers a breathtaking sunset view, exotic cocktails, and sumptuous food. Tip: It gets super crowded during sunset, so it's better if you reserve your spot in the outdoor lounge to catch that beautiful view.
Purple Martini Offers A Gorgeous View, Delish Food & Great Drinks
