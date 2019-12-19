Purple Martini Offers A Gorgeous View, Delish Food & Great Drinks

Casual Dining

Purple Martini

Anjuna, Goa
St. Anthony, Gumal Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

What Makes It Awesome?

When the sun is setting, leave whatever you are doing and just watch the sunset. Purple Martini on Anjuna Beach is a Greek-themed resto-lounge that offers a breathtaking sunset view, exotic cocktails, and sumptuous food. Tip: It gets super crowded during sunset, so it's better if you reserve your spot in the outdoor lounge to catch that beautiful view.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group and Bae

