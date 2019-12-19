Heading To Goa With Your SO? These Bamboo Cottages Will Keep You Away From The Crowd

The fact that it's just a 2-minute walk from Morjim Beach makes it super awesome. Treebo Village is a combination of bamboo and luxe cottages, and I checked into the bamboo one. Right at the door, you'll find chairs or hammocks to chill and when you step in, you'd really not want to leave because it's that cosy. The entire cottage is done up with wooden interiors; it has a rustic (and yet romantic) aura. The open top bathroom makes you wonder if you are on a safari. With kitschy table lamps and ample storage space and shelves to keep your stuff, this one scores high on not just pretty but practicality too. Plus, it's surrounded by plenty of greens that you can hear birds chirping all around you. Although it's a pretty compact cottage, it's really less crowded from all the happening parts of Goa and if all you are looking for are quality time and quiet, this one's it! Also, at the moment, the in-house restaurant has an offer where you can drink as much liquor as you can at INR 500. Only condition is that you cannot move from your seat. Bizzaro but who's up for it?