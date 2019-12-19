Heading To South Goa? Caravela Beach Resort Is A Perfect Place To Stay

Caravela Beach Resort is a beautiful resort to stay in Goa any given day. Their service, food, staff, rooms, hygiene checks all are superb! Location is perfect if you don’t want too many people around you and ate there to enjoy the beach and the sun. The private beach area has a private shack as well which serves yum food and they have good sunbeds and towels are provided on the beach area itself. Once the sun goes down, you can go to their swimming pool area which surprisingly is very deep and is heated so just get soaked in water again. There is a golf area in the resort and their spa is awesome too! If I am not mistaken, they have 2-3 eating joints within the property which serves great food and beverages- completely your choice if you wanna step out of the property for food. Overall, a great property in Colva Beach ( which itself is a very quiet area; as compared to north goa). We couldn’t stay here for long but came back with a promise to visit this place again!