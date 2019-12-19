We Love Having Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee At This Healthy Cafe In Anjuna

The cafe is what happens when three Goa-based creative geniuses, Leny, Inga and Linda come together. Leny is a sculptor, a water sports expert and the brain behind the menu. Right from the artworks to the vegan chia pudding bowls, everything has been thoughtfully curated by the trio.

We like that they aren’t going for the ‘when-in-doubt-do-multicuisine’ approach and stick to the vegan format. Everything from the hummus and tahini to the coconut and almond milks are prepared in fresh batches every day. So, on one day, you might be treated to pesto and fresh breads and on another, be offered raw chocolate cake and a fruit cocktail from the specials menu.

We loved the sweet potato fries, the artisanal long black coffee and the mango and avo smoothie that Leny whipped up in a jiffy. The Matcha Berry Tea was pretty interesting too.

Since we weren’t in the mood for a meal, we decided to keep the Tinker Bell smoothie bowl and the Soul Booster Thali (with quinoa, dal, salad and pesto dip) for the next time.

At this cafe, there’s also a room that’s getting made-over into a salon. They’ve got the funkiest, healthiest hair colours that’ll help you go all crazy on your mane (what’s a Goa trip that doesn’t end with crazy hair?). It will have a glitter bar too, so in case you feel like getting some shiny patterns on thy face (after all the smoothie-guzzling-like-a-good-kid), the in-house artists will make it happen.