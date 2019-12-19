Hey Party Poppers, Goa Just Got A Floating Nightclub On A Cruise Ship!

The wooden, three-deck cruise ship will greet you from the Captain Of Ports Jetty on Mandovi River in Panjim. The vessel is a beautiful take on a traditional Kettuvallam boat from Kerala. Built using ancient techniques, it has made its way from the backwaters of Kerala to the Goan shores — it’s a sight to behold in all its grandeur.

They’ll take visitors in two batches every day — you can book yourself a sundowner tour at either 5pm or 8pm. With two-hours of floating over Mandovi river and soaking in the sights on the coast and around Old Goa, you’re also treated to a buffet meal and live shows. Once the venture picks up steam, you can expect more international DJs, music bands and high voltage entertainment on the cruise.

We’re pretty excited at the thought of shaking a leg at the dance floor, with trippy lights and tequilas. We hear they plan on tying up with artists to play all genres of music from EDM to disco.