This Asian Food Cafe On The Vagator Hill Is Perfect For A Sundowner

Location, location, location! While the restaurant itself is located close to the busy vagator cliff road, it is tucked away into the lesser visited side of the cliff thanks to which it skips the rush of traffic even on busy days. The wooden deck, that is pretty much the centrepoint of the restaurant, overlooks the Ozran beach below and makes for the perfect spot for watching the sun set into the calm sea, while sipping on your beer or iced tea.

To add to that, the restaurant has a fine dining Asian menu — the dimsums, the teriyaki beef, the singapore black pepper prawns, and the tenderloin stir fry are amongst our personal favourites. They also offer a wide selection of alcohol and whip up some delicious classic cocktails. The friendly staff and direct recommendations from the chef add to the spirited environment of the place.

The place also has cubana style exquisite accommodation — the rooms are built on the cliffside, while a cute little stairwell takes you to the beach below.