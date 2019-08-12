Jazz & Retro Feels: Our Favourite Seafood Restaurant In Candolim Is Back & How!

Housed in an ancestral Portuguese-style home, more than a 100-years-old, House of Lloyds is known for its lip-smacking grills and barbeques. But what was earlier focused on a mostly Continental and Goan cuisine, is now a fusion of various regional cuisines. Nerrisa and Lloyd, who together run the kitchen, have come up with a sumptuous new menu — one that highlights and combines regional delicacies and recipes from various parts of the country. We hear great things about the teriyaki sesame fish with glass noodle salad, the mango avocado salad, the Asian five spiced pork as well as the juicy chicken rolladinho — a delicacy of bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with cheese and goan chorizo.

The bar also has an exhaustive menu as well as a delicious selection of wines from across the world. Their cocktails for which they are known all over Goa, are all fresh fruit cocktails without any kind of artificial preservatives or sweeteners being used. Twice a month, the restaurant also becomes the platform for many home-chefs to present their culinary talent to the world. On every alternate Sunday, food pop-ups, that specialise in regional cuisines are helmed by various chefs who’ve moved here from different parts of the world.

What thus started as home style cooking that was initiated by Lloyd’s mother Celia, has now become a melting pot of various relional delicacies. Head here to indulge your taste buds into a sensory delight, and even though you might return a few grands poorer, the experience is worth every last penny of it.