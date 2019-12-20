Situated in one of the prettiest locations of Goa, James cafe beach hut offers a lovely atmosphere and scrumptious food. Also, live music keeps you entertained throughout. If you want to isolate yourself from the hustle-bustle of Goa, this is the place you'd want to be at. Head to this place and enjoy the delicious seafood they serve. I love the place!
An Amalgamation Of Good Food, Live Music & Goa Feels, Head Here Right Away!
Casual Dining
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Casual Dining
Comments (0)