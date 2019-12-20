Apart from being super super pretty and aesthetic, Ori in the HQ is in the middle of the city. The food and drinks served are unique and scrumptious, especially the date pancakes, which was delectable. Go ahead and have a really good time with yummy food.
In Vasco? Head To The Hq For Good Food & Great Ambience
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Although the food was on point, it could have taken lesser time to be served. Apart from that, no complaints.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
