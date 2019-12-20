In Vasco? Head To The Hq For Good Food & Great Ambience

Casual Dining

Ori - The HQ

Vasco, Goa
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The HQ, Swatantra Path, Vasco, Goa

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Apart from being super super pretty and aesthetic, Ori in the HQ is in the middle of the city. The food and drinks served are unique and scrumptious, especially the date pancakes, which was delectable. Go ahead and have a really good time with yummy food.

What Could Be Better?

Although the food was on point, it could have taken lesser time to be served. Apart from that, no complaints.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

