These Bali-Style Huts Are Now At South Goa's Most Beautiful Beach

If you haven’t guessed, Agonda beach and Indah Desa are a match made in heaven. If your Goa vacation has to be about peace, quiet and BBQs, look no further.

With just seven beach huts (two of them come with air conditioning) Indah Desa’s clear that they prefer quality over quantity. The idea is to ensure everything is spic and span, the service is never compromised and that each guest well taken care of. This is essentially what sets it apart from other similar properties on the beach. Ask them for a rented Activa or request for the freshest flowers for bae’s birthday or just demand a vegan meal and you’ve got their back.

Enjoy a quiet lunch at your private-sit outs, take a stroll by the beach, grab a gin cocktail at Kopi Desa or just explore the nearby beaches like Palolem and Cola. If you feel the need to venture out more, the good folks here can set up a plantation tour or take you on a dolphin spotting boat ride. Still got more days to spare? Their yoga classes and waterfall trek should be on your itinerary then.

We’ve heard people rave about their homemade ice-cream and breads and we’ll personally vouch for the steaks and desserts at Kopi Desa, but strangely consistent feedback has also been on Indah Desa’s spotlessly clean linen and comfy mattresses (because you know, being on beach loungers all day can get a bit tiring).