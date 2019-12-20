A fusion of Indian and Portugese culinary sensibilities, Fisherman’s Wharf has all the flavourful seafood you’ve been craving.
Indo-Portugese Culinary Affair At Fisherman's Wharf
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
Why Should I Go Here?
A riverside restaurant in Panaji, enjoy their beautiful ambience, live music performances and an array of delicious Goan preparations, cooked with local spices. Located in a heritage house, this is perfect for a relaxed evening. Make sure you try their Goan prawn balchaow, fish reachado, butter garlic prawns and crab curry. With fresh catch of the day on offer, you can even enjoy baked crabs being prepared at your table.
Anything Else?
Always book in advance and ask for the table adjacent to the river for that amazing view. Can’t go wrong with the food here!
