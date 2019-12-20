Indo-Portugese Culinary Affair At Fisherman's Wharf

A riverside restaurant in Panaji, enjoy their beautiful ambience, live music performances and an array of delicious Goan preparations, cooked with local spices. Located in a heritage house, this is perfect for a relaxed evening. Make sure you try their Goan prawn balchaow, fish reachado, butter garlic prawns and crab curry. With fresh catch of the day on offer, you can even enjoy baked crabs being prepared at your table.