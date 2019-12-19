Java Junkies, This Garden Cafe's Laboratory Brews The Most Perfect Coffee

Run by a motley bunch of folks who came together last year for their love of food and geekily made coffee, this small cafe might only in its second season, but is already whipping up a storm.

The care that goes into visiting coffee estates across the country, sampling their beans, roasting, tasting and the process of finalising the beans that’ll be crushed and roasted to make your cuppa, is mind blowing. And how do we know this? Well, we saw it all come together in the coffee lab where graphs and temperature controlled machines left nothing to chance. This is why, the coffee (the menu has about 20 varieties) collected from four estates (fifth one will be coming soon), tastes exactly the same, each single time.

Insane coffee isn’t where it all ends. This perfectionist approach extends to the food too. It might seem borderline obsessive but they handpick the salad leaves that make it to your plate.

We tried the bread with slow roasted tomatoes, pesto and cream cheese and everything was polished off till the last crumb. The Cortado, Espresso and Iced Latte we had were the best we've had in a long time – enough to bring our groggy, sulky selves to life, and how.

Because everything’s made the good old traditional way, including the bread dough being fermented over three days and nut butters being hand-ground, the taste is infinitely better than the mass produced counterparts across other bakeries. But again, good things take time, so if you're going to be rushing them to speed up things in the kitchen or the lab, find yourself another cafe, please.