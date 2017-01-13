Best Of Both Worlds: Kalacha Beach Is Surrounded By Mountains

Nestled between the mountains, Kalacha beach is a picture of peace and tranquility. If you've hired a ride, park your vehicle in Arambol, and walk down to this beach. Make the most of this experience, and soak in its beauty and relaxing vibe. The beach is dotted with a few local restaurants and shacks that serve good food. It's also known for its spontaneous beach parties and live music gigs that you might stumble upon.