A stunning and serene sight, Kalacha beach’s most fascinating aspect is the fresh water lake it's got. It's a part of the long stretch on North Goa beaches and is a walk away from Arambol.
Best Of Both Worlds: Kalacha Beach Is Surrounded By Mountains
What Makes It Awesome
Nestled between the mountains, Kalacha beach is a picture of peace and tranquility. If you've hired a ride, park your vehicle in Arambol, and walk down to this beach. Make the most of this experience, and soak in its beauty and relaxing vibe. The beach is dotted with a few local restaurants and shacks that serve good food. It's also known for its spontaneous beach parties and live music gigs that you might stumble upon.
Pro-Tip
Unspoilt by commercialisation, this beach is perfect for spotting local birds, including kingfishers.
